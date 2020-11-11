Wednesday, November 11, 2020
First Watch to open new location Winter Park in 2021 with revamped design and full liquor
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, Nov 11, 2020 at 1:36 PM
click to enlarge
-
Photo courtesy First Watch
-
Concept art for the restaurant exterior
Florida-based restaurant chain First Watch
may have closed its Maitland location, but plans are in the works to open a new Winter Park destination that will set the tone for First Watch locations in Central Florida going forward. And there are some new additions that might surprise you.
Taking over the old Cinco space on Orange Avenue, First Watch stripped the astroturf off the building and set to work customizing a restaurant space that will contain some First Watch firsts as far as design and amenities.
There will be an indoor/outdoor bar, a lounge patio and a separate entrance zone for take-out and delivery orders. (There will also be a separate cook line dedicated just to take-out and delivery.)
click to enlarge
-
Photo courtesy First Watch
-
Concept art for the indoor bar
This new First Watch outpost will also offer the newer craft cocktail menu that can currently only be had at the Waterford Lakes location.
This new Winter Park-area First Watch is slated to open in March 2021.
click to enlarge
-
Photo courtesy First Watch
_
