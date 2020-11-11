HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Tip Jar

First Watch to open new location Winter Park in 2021 with revamped design and full liquor

Posted By on Wed, Nov 11, 2020 at 1:36 PM

click to enlarge Concept art for the restaurant exterior - PHOTO COURTESY FIRST WATCH
  • Photo courtesy First Watch
  • Concept art for the restaurant exterior
Florida-based restaurant chain First Watch may have closed its Maitland location, but plans are in the works to open a new Winter Park destination that will set the tone for First Watch locations in Central Florida going forward. And there are some new additions that might surprise you.

Taking over the old Cinco space on Orange Avenue, First Watch stripped the astroturf off the building and set to work customizing a restaurant space that will contain some First Watch firsts as far as design and amenities.



There will be an indoor/outdoor bar, a lounge patio and a separate entrance zone for take-out and delivery orders. (There will also be a separate cook line dedicated just to take-out and delivery.)

click to enlarge Concept art for the indoor bar - PHOTO COURTESY FIRST WATCH
  • Photo courtesy First Watch
  • Concept art for the indoor bar
This new First Watch outpost will also offer the newer craft cocktail menu that can currently only be had at the Waterford Lakes location.

This new Winter Park-area First Watch is slated to open in March 2021.
click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY FIRST WATCH
  • Photo courtesy First Watch


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida waits as Tropical Storm Eta 'meanders' in Gulf of Mexico Read More

  2. Florida Attorney General signs on to brief challenging Pennsylvania absentee ballot count Read More

  3. Osceola attraction Wild Florida to sell annual passes for drive-thru safari Read More

  4. Orlando company to offer last-minute rapid COVID-19 testing on holiday 'eves' Read More

  5. Internet comes through with trap, house, and Wu-Tang remixes of Paula White's epic rant Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 4, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation