'Uprooting Prejudice: Faces of Change' photo exhibit opens at Maitland's Holocaust Center

click to enlarge Photo courtesy the Holocaust Center, Orlando

Maitland's Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center announced the opening of a new photographic exhibit this week,The exhibition consists of photographs taken by Minneapolis photographer John Noltner – whose work has appeared inand– following the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.A couple of days after protests began in Minneapolis, Noltner went to the intersection of Chicago and 38th – where Floyd had been killed – set up some makeshift gear, took portraits of protesters and conducted brief interviews. The combination of these words and images make up the 45 pieces in“Historical wounds are deep. In all the heated rhetoric of the day, we forget to listen," said Noltner in a press statement. "I hope that through these stories and these faces, you can understand the events of our day in a new way. I hope you can challenge some of your own preconceptions and I hope you can see the humanity of each and every person.”is open, and reservations are required. For information on hours of operation and a link to reserve, click here