HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 10, 2020

The Gist

'Uprooting Prejudice: Faces of Change' photo exhibit opens at Maitland's Holocaust Center

Posted By on Tue, Nov 10, 2020 at 2:44 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY THE HOLOCAUST CENTER, ORLANDO
  • Photo courtesy the Holocaust Center, Orlando
Maitland's Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center announced the opening of a new photographic exhibit this week, Uprooting Prejudice: Faces of Change.

The exhibition consists of photographs taken by Minneapolis photographer John Noltner – whose work has appeared in National Geographic and Smithsonian – following the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.



A couple of days after protests began in Minneapolis, Noltner went to the intersection of Chicago and 38th – where Floyd had been killed – set up some makeshift gear, took portraits of protesters and conducted brief interviews. The combination of these words and images make up the 45 pieces in Uprooting Prejudice.

“Historical wounds are deep. In all the heated rhetoric of the day, we forget to listen," said Noltner in a press statement. "I hope that through these stories and these faces, you can understand the events of our day in a new way. I hope you can challenge some of your own preconceptions and I hope you can see the humanity of each and every person.”

Uprooting Prejudice: Faces of Change is open, and reservations are required. For information on hours of operation and a link to reserve, click here.



_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Internet comes through with trap, house, and Wu-Tang remixes of Paula White's epic rant Read More

  2. This absolute unit from the Orange County Animal Services shelter found TikTok fame and a new home, in that order Read More

  3. Eta could bring tropical storm conditions to Orlando as early as Wednesday Read More

  4. Central Florida right-wing preacher's prayer for Trump gets the Twitter remix treatment Read More

  5. DeSantis declares state of emergency in eight Florida counties as Tropical Storm Eta nears Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 4, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation