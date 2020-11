Osceola attraction Wild Florida to sell annual passes for drive-thru safari

click image Photo courtesy Wild Florida/Facebook

Osceola County animal attraction Wild Florida will soon be offering an annual pass for their Drive-thru Safari for the first time later this month.And you only can snap this deal up during – when else? – the spendapalooza shopping weekend that kicks off on Black Friday.From Nov. 27-30, the Drive-thru Safari Annual Pass will be going for a mere $80. After those four days, the window on this deal closes, perhaps never to be offered again.The pass will net you unlimited weekday Safari Park admission and unlimited anytime gator park admission.The 85-acre safari attraction allows visitors to see zebras, scimitar oryx, wildebeests, Asian antelope, Watusi cattle, American bison, and other animals along a mostly cageless 2-mile path.Find out more about Wild Florida here