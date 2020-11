Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020

click to enlarge Photo via Magic 107.7

Florida's newly elected and returning legislators will report to Tallahassee next week. The House and Senate are laying out very different Covid plans. – LINK Also happening next week, the official groundbreaking for what will become the largest free-standing White Castle in the world! – LINK And while we're talking burgers, Orlando's Burger Week is bigger and better than ever. Here's where you can get a juicy, signature burger for just five bucks! – LINK And kudos to this guy from Maitland!!! Chris Nikic is the first person with Down Syndrome to complete the grueling Ironman triathlon. – LINK