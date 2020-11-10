HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 10, 2020

The Gist

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020

Posted By on Tue, Nov 10, 2020 at 10:32 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MAGIC 107.7
  • Photo via Magic 107.7
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

Florida's newly elected and returning legislators will report to Tallahassee next week. The House and Senate are laying out very different Covid plans. – LINK



Also happening next week, the official groundbreaking for what will become the largest free-standing White Castle in the world! – LINK

And while we're talking burgers, Orlando's Burger Week is bigger and better than ever. Here's where you can get a juicy, signature burger for just five bucks! – LINK

And kudos to this guy from Maitland!!! Chris Nikic is the first person with Down Syndrome to complete the grueling Ironman triathlon. – LINK

Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps. 

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Internet comes through with trap, house, and Wu-Tang remixes of Paula White's epic rant Read More

  2. This absolute unit from the Orange County Animal Services shelter found TikTok fame and a new home, in that order Read More

  3. Eta could bring tropical storm conditions to Orlando as early as Wednesday Read More

  4. Central Florida right-wing preacher's prayer for Trump gets the Twitter remix treatment Read More

  5. DeSantis declares state of emergency in eight Florida counties as Tropical Storm Eta nears Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 4, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation