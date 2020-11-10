HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Bloggytown

Florida waits as Tropical Storm Eta 'meanders' in Gulf of Mexico

Posted By on Tue, Nov 10, 2020 at 4:33 PM

click to enlarge 205419_5day_cone_no_line_and_wind.png
Tropical Storm Eta remained almost stationary Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico, continuing to bring rain to South Florida and swells along the state’s west coast, as forecasters wait for the system to move north, possibly into the Panhandle later in the week.

The National Hurricane Center pointed to the system meandering Tuesday afternoon off the western coast of Cuba, with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.



“The official forecast track calls for Eta to basically move slowly northward through the 120-(hour) forecast period and gradually weaken into a shallow cyclone that drifts northward,” the center said. Some weakening is expected as the system encounters drier mid-level air and cooler sea surface temperatures, the center said.

A midday Tuesday forecast from the center had the system making landfall, possibly as a tropical storm, somewhere between Florida’s Big Bend and eastern Louisiana by Sunday morning, with the center of the cone of probability just east of Pensacola.

The state Division of Emergency Management, meanwhile, said COVID-19 testing sites reopened Tuesday in Broward and Miami-Dade counties after being closed Monday because of impacts of Eta.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Internet comes through with trap, house, and Wu-Tang remixes of Paula White's epic rant Read More

  2. This absolute unit from the Orange County Animal Services shelter found TikTok fame and a new home, in that order Read More

  3. Eta could bring tropical storm conditions to Orlando as early as Wednesday Read More

  4. Central Florida right-wing preacher's prayer for Trump gets the Twitter remix treatment Read More

  5. DeSantis declares state of emergency in eight Florida counties as Tropical Storm Eta nears Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 4, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation