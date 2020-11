Enzian announces 'Fountain Features' outdoor film series starting this week

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Enzian

Maitland movie house Enzian Theater is launching a new outdoor film series this week, Fountain Features, in the attractive environs of their Eden Bar Fountain Features kicks off Wednesday, Nov. 11, with the Marilyn Monroe vehicleand will continue weekly through the holiday season.Fountain Features will be a strictly limited (capacity) affair, with a $50 reservation netting you an outside table that seats up to four people, plus a free order of popcorn for the table. Solid option for those of us still a little anxious about the cinema experience.The next two films afterare(Nov. 18) and depressive classic(Nov. 25). Unfortunately, all three of these screenings are already sold out. That's how the cookie crumbles.So you should sign up for their e-newsletter , because that's the only way to get the inside line on the reservation links and announcements (or if you're an Enzian member, you'll get even more advance-advance notice) for the next month's screenings.