Joe Biden and Kamala Harris take the White House in historic Democratic win

click to enlarge Photo via Joe Biden/Flickr

Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris

click to enlarge Photo via Kamala Harris campaign

The election has been called, and Joe Biden will be the 46th President of the United States.By gaining Pennsylvania's electoral votes, Biden has passed the threshhold of 270 electoral votes required for victory.Florida, of course, went red, but our 29 electoral votes did not go into the winning column.Kamala Harris makes history as the first Black woman to become vice president. She is also the first person of South Asian descent elected VP, and will become the highest-ranking woman ever to serve in government.Let's gooooooooooo!