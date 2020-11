Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Friday, Nov. 6, 2020

click to enlarge Photo via Magic 107.7

With record numbers of Covid cases being reported, Orlando will be offering free, drive-thru testing at Barnett Park starting next week. – LINK When White Castle slides into Central Florida, it'll be in the biggest of ways. The tiny hamburger giant has broken ground on its first Central Florida location and already it's being hailed as the biggest White Castle franchise in the world. – LINK How cool would it be if you could jump on a high speed train in Orlando on a Friday night and have dinner just a few hours later in Miami? Brightline is already building a route between Tampa and Orlando, but a line to South Florida has been knocked around for years. – LINK



Hopefully this is a good sign for the economy. Universal Orlando Resort is opening its new "Endless Summer Resort Dockside Inn and Suites" next month, offering an affordable alternative for families. – LINK