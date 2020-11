Hawkers to serve up seasonal 'Thanks + Giving Bao' through November in Florida

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Hawkers

Asian street-food emporium Hawkers is offering a new Thanksgiving-leftovers-themed goodie for the month, and if you buy one (or more) some of the money is going to a good cause.From Nov. 11-25 (day before Thanksgiving), you can avail yourself of the Thanks & Giving Bao – a bao bun bursting with roasted duck, sage stuffing, and hoisin cranberry sauce, with a savory turkey dipping jus on the side.Even better, you get two per order.A portion of the $9.50 price tag goes to the Giving Kitchen non-profit, a providing financial assistance to food-service industry workers.