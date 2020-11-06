Friday, November 6, 2020
Hawkers to serve up seasonal 'Thanks + Giving Bao' through November in Florida
Asian street-food emporium Hawkers
is offering a new Thanksgiving-leftovers-themed goodie for the month, and if you buy one (or more) some of the money is going to a good cause.
From Nov. 11-25 (day before Thanksgiving), you can avail yourself of the Thanks & Giving Bao – a bao bun bursting with roasted duck, sage stuffing, and hoisin cranberry sauce, with a savory turkey dipping jus on the side.
Even better, you get two per order.
A portion of the $9.50 price tag goes to the Giving Kitchen non-profit, a providing financial assistance to food-service industry workers.
