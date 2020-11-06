Orange County, recycle your election yard signs with the help of Winter Park and the League of Women Voters

click to enlarge Photo courtesy the League of Women Voters of Orange County

As we near the end of this 75-year-long Election Week, you're most likely jonesing to get rid of anything that reminds you of the Tuesday that never ends. For your election yard signs at least, the League of Women Voters of Orange County has an environmentally responsible way to dispose of themThere are five recycling drop-off points throughout the area where individuals and candidates and campaigns () can leave unwanted election signs.The League's Natural Resources Committee worked in tandem with the City of Winter Park, Orange County, the City of Orlando and Eco Strategies Group of Orlando to make this happen.From Nov. 4 through Nov. 22, here are the locations where you will find collection crates set up for campaign signs:2525 Cady Way, Winter Park1300 S. Denning Drive, Winter Park1439 Howell Branch Road, Winter Park1901 E. Robinson St.406 E. Amelia St.And from there …"A mountain of plastic signs will be … transported by the City of Orlando on November 23 to NuCycle Energy in Plant City," said the League of Women Voters in a press statement, "where they will be transformed from bulky plastic sheets to NuCycle's Enviro Fuelcubes. 100% of the Enviro Fuelcubes currently being manufactured by NuCycle are used by a large cement manufacturer to generate electricity, replacing coal as a much cleaner energy source!"Sounds good to us.