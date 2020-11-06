HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Friday, November 6, 2020

Orange County, recycle your election yard signs with the help of Winter Park and the League of Women Voters

Posted By on Fri, Nov 6, 2020 at 5:32 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY THE LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS OF ORANGE COUNTY
  • Photo courtesy the League of Women Voters of Orange County
As we near the end of this 75-year-long Election Week, you're most likely jonesing to get rid of anything that reminds you of the Tuesday that never ends. For your election yard signs at least, the League of Women Voters of Orange County has an environmentally responsible way to dispose of them

There are five recycling drop-off points throughout the area where individuals and candidates and campaigns (*ahem*) can leave unwanted election signs.



The League's Natural Resources Committee worked in tandem with the City of Winter Park, Orange County, the City of Orlando and Eco Strategies Group of Orlando to make this happen.

From Nov. 4 through Nov. 22, here are the locations where you will find collection crates set up for campaign signs:

1. Cady Way Trail by the pool, 2525 Cady Way, Winter Park
2. The Community Garden at Mead Botanical Garden, 1300 S. Denning Drive, Winter Park
3. Winter Park Fire-Rescue Station 64, 1439 Howell Branch Road, Winter Park
4. First Unitarian Church of Orlando, 1901 E. Robinson St.
5. Broadway United Methodist Church, 406 E. Amelia St.

And from there …

"A mountain of plastic signs will be … transported by the City of Orlando on November 23 to NuCycle Energy in Plant City," said the League of Women Voters in a press statement, "where they will be transformed from bulky plastic sheets to NuCycle's Enviro Fuelcubes. 100% of the Enviro Fuelcubes currently being manufactured by NuCycle are used by a large cement manufacturer to generate electricity, replacing coal as a much cleaner energy source!"

Sounds good to us.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

