Thursday, November 5, 2020

Central Florida right-wing preacher's prayer for Trump gets the Twitter remix treatment

Posted By on Thu, Nov 5, 2020 at 11:26 AM

click image SCREEN CAPTURE COURTESY E.H. JAMES/TWITTER
  • Screen capture courtesy E.H. James/Twitter
As it becomes more and more apparent that Democratic candidate Joe Biden has a clear path to the presidency, ardent supporters of Donald Trump are doing whatever it takes to thwart this momentum, including chanting rhythmic prayers that can easily be remixed over an Eminem beat.

This was the case with Paula White, a Central Florida pastor who also serves as the Trump administration’s spiritual advisor.



A clip showing White chanting about Trump at a Wednesday night prayer service has since gone viral, and of course, someone had to splice the clip with the backing track of Eminem's "Without Me," along with a Vibing Cat meme.
Of course, this meme seems to be catching on, and now there’s already a trap remix, a house remix, and a Wu-Tang “Gravel Pit” remix.

This story first appeared on our sister paper's site, Creative Loafing Tampa.


