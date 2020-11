Timucua Arts Foundation kicks off concert series at the Dr. Phil with Nestor Torres

click image Photo courtesy Nestor Torres/Facebookk

Nestor Torres

The Timucua Arts Foundation announced on Thursday the beginning of a new partnership with the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Downtown Orlando.Beginning in December, Timucua will program a series of concerts at the Dr. Phil, kicking off with a mellifluous bang courtesy of Latin Grammy-winning jazz flutist Nestor Torres On Saturday, December 5, Torres will hold court for two performances in a Pugh Theater rearrange for physical distancing. The hall, which usually seats 300, will be pared down to 82 with tables up front and limited seating in the back.Tickets can be purchased here, but act fast, this show is over halfway sold out already.Future shows in this Timucua-curated series – stretching well into 2021 – include the M&M Latin Jazz Ensemble, percussionist Gerald Law II, and vibraphonist Jalen Baker.