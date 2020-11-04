HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Election 2020: Democrat Geraldine Thompson wins a tight re-election race in Florida House District 44

Posted By on Wed, Nov 4, 2020 at 12:27 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY GERLANDINE THOMPSON/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Gerlandine Thompson/Facebook
State Rep. Geraldine Thompson has won re-election to her seat in the Florida House representing District 44, which includes southwest Orange County, Windermere, Disney, parts of Winter Garden and Oakland.

It was a close race, but Thompson pulled ahead of her Republican opponent and political newcomer Bruno Portigliatti with 53 percent of the vote, or 61,531 votes.



Thompson, a Democrat, is a familiar face in Florida politics with over 40 years of governing and activism under her belt. She has served in both the Florida House and Senate, and is currently prioritizing an overhaul of the state’s broken unemployment system and Medicaid expansion.

In September, Thompson made headlines when she filed a lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis over his attempted appointment of an unqualified judge to Florida's Supreme Court. That same Supreme Court heard the case, and sided with Thompson.

This will be Thompson's second term representing House District 44.


