Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Orlando Fringe offers a virtual First Friday this week celebrating trans and gender-nonconforming artists

Posted By on Tue, Nov 3, 2020 at 1:12 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY THE ARTIST AND ORLANDO FRINGE
  • Photo courtesy the artist and Orlando Fringe
November's Fringe First Friday virtual event – set for this very week – will shine a spotlight on trans and gender non-conforming artists, both local and from around the country.

Co-sponsored by the City of Orlando Office of Multicultural Affairs, the shindig will include everything from dance to comedy, trivia to music, storytelling and even drinking a Mtn Dew as performance art. Par for the Fringe course, in other words.



The six performances on offer: Sissy by DANA Movement Ensemble; Adventures in Gender Confusion by Found Voice Productions and comedian Kelli Dunham; PeeVira's Ghoulish Guessers: A Night of Monster Musicals by DulceArt Works, Inc. and Fringy Mime Queen PeeVira; One They, One Dew. (A Genderless Exploration of Soda) by Salvation Mercy; My Magical Gay Marriage by JG Productions; and Oh Boy by Lightup Showbox.

Since the event is a herald of sorts for the upcoming Trans Awareness Week (starting on Nov. 13), Orlando City Commissioner Patty Sheehan will read the City's Proclamation to recognize the week. Art!

Fringe First Friday happens at 7 p.m. on Nov. 6 can be viewed live through the Orlando Fringe's social media accounts, on its YouTube channel and on the Fringe website.

It's free, but you should be a good patron of the arts and donate to the performers. Every little bit helps.


