Orange County's CARES portal for individual and family assistance to reopen Wednesday

Orange County's CARES Act portal
for individual and family assistance payouts is set to reopen Wednesday to provide some measure of financial relief to those in need.
The CARES portal opens on at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, and will stay open until a capacity of 15,000 applicants is reached. Applicants are eligible for "a one-time payment of $1,000 per household for residents affected by COVID-19."
To be eligible for this program you must be an Orange County resident, rent property or reside in the county, and have had your wages or work hours adversely impacted by the pandemic. If you have already received a payout from this particular CARES program, you are sadly not eligible again.
The portal can be found here
. It is recommended that you start early, as applications are processed on a first-come, first served basis, and previous application periods have ended in an hour or less.
