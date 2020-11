Orange County breaks voter turnout record with over 70 percent turnout before polls close

click image Photo courtesy Orange County Supervisor of Elections/Facebook

2016 ballots cast: 565,843

2016 turnout: 72.85%



2020 ballots cast so far: 630,682

2020 turnout so far: 72.79%



Polls close at 7 p.m. - 2 hours left! VOTE! 🗳️ https://t.co/6gkfCYSKlf — Orange County, FL SOE (@OCFElections) November 3, 2020

Orange County has seen record-breaking voter turnout this Election Day with over 630,000 ballots cast – and that number was tallied with two hours left to go at the polls.Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles' office tweeted out late this afternoon that the county is nearing 73 percent turnout this election cycle, through a combination of mail-in ballots, early voting and Election Day balloting.“We’ll see how high it gets with the voting that still can happen until 7.pm.,” said an ebullient Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles to WMFE You, too, can see how high it gets with regularly updates precinct totals through the Supervisor of Elections Office, right here