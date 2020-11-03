HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Orange County breaks voter turnout record with over 70 percent turnout before polls close

Posted By on Tue, Nov 3, 2020 at 5:58 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY ORANGE COUNTY SUPERVISOR OF ELECTIONS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Orange County Supervisor of Elections/Facebook
Orange County has seen record-breaking voter turnout this Election Day with over 630,000 ballots cast – and that number was tallied with two hours left to go at the polls.

Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles' office tweeted out late this afternoon that the county is nearing 73 percent turnout this election cycle, through a combination of mail-in ballots, early voting and Election Day balloting.




“We’ll see how high it gets with the voting that still can happen until 7.pm.,” said an ebullient Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles to WMFE.

You, too, can see how high it gets with regularly updates precinct totals through the Supervisor of Elections Office, right here.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe

