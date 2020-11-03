Tuesday, November 3, 2020
Election 2020: Democrat Darren Soto is re-elected in Congressional District 9
Posted
By Jessica Bryce Young
on Tue, Nov 3, 2020 at 9:04 PM
click to enlarge
-
Photo via Darren Soto for Congress
-
U.S. Rep. Darren Soto
Two-term U.S. congressman Darren Soto (D-Orlando) has won re-election and will continue to represent Florida Congressional District 9 in D.C.
Soto claimed 61,407 votes, or 62 percent.
Soto, the first Puerto Rican from Florida elected to Congress, serves on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce and the House Committee on Natural Resources. He successfully pushed through a bill to get Pulse recognized as a national memorial after the mass shooting in Orlando that claimed 49 lives.
His opponent, Bill Olson (R-Davenport), a self-described "Christian conservative," received 38,054 votes.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.
Tags: election 2020, Florida, Orange County, voting results, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.