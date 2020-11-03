HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Election 2020: Orange County Sheriff John Mina has won re-election

Posted By on Tue, Nov 3, 2020 at 8:13 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY JOHN MINA, ORANGE COUNTY SHEIFF/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy John Mina, Orange County Sheiff/Facebook
Orange County Sheriff John Mina (D) has won re-election to another term in office.

After winning the Democratic primary in August, Mina ran unopposed – save for write-in candidates – in today's general election. 



Mina was chief of the Orlando Police Department for almost four years, and Orange County Sheriff for two years. Even in his short tenure as sheriff, he has weathered several controversies, including the shooting of Salaythis Melvin by one of his deputies, as well as the withdrawal of an endorsement by Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 93. The Lodge objected to the stricter punishments Mina instituted for officers found guilty of wrongdoing.

According to the Orange County Supervisor of Elections, Mina received 520,758 votes, or 95 percent.

