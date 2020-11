Election 2020: Democrat Val Demings victorious again in Congressional District 10

click image Photo courtesy Val Demings/Facebook

Rep. Val Demings has won her re-election bid and will return to the U.S. House of Representatives for a third term to represent Florida's Congressional District 10.The Democratic U.S. congresswoman and former Orlando Police chief grabbed the national spotlight as an impeachment manager for proceedings against President Trump, and a fiery speaker during the hearings. Demings also serves on the powerful House Intelligence Committee.Demings received 63 percent of the vote – 237,189 votes – over her Republican opponent Vennia Francois's 136,019 total."I cannot begin to tell you how honored I am, and what a privilege it is for me to serve the constituents of Congressional District 10 for a third term," said Demings , shortly after her victory was announced.We can't resist noting that Demings was one of's " People We Love " for 2020.