Tuesday, November 3, 2020
Election 2020: Democrat Val Demings victorious again in Congressional District 10
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Nov 3, 2020 at 11:14 PM
Photo courtesy Val Demings/Facebook
Rep. Val Demings has won her re-election bid and will return to the U.S. House of Representatives for a third term to represent Florida's Congressional District 10.
The Democratic U.S. congresswoman and former Orlando Police chief grabbed the national spotlight as an impeachment manager for proceedings against President Trump, and a fiery speaker during the hearings. Demings also serves on the powerful House Intelligence Committee.
Demings received 63 percent of the vote – 237,189 votes – over her Republican opponent Vennia Francois's 136,019 total.
"I cannot begin to tell you how honored I am, and what a privilege it is for me to serve the constituents of Congressional District 10 for a third term," said Demings
, shortly after her victory was announced.
We can't resist noting that Demings was one of Orlando Weekly
's "People We Love
" for 2020.
_
