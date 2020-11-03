Election 2020: Democrat Joy Goff-Marcil holds onto her Florida House District 30 seat

click to enlarge Photo via Joy Goff-Marcil

State Rep. Joy Goff-Marcil

Incumbent state Rep. Joy Goff-Marcil (D-Maitland) retains her seat in Florida House District 30, which covers parts of Orange and Seminole counties including Maitland, Casselberry and Altamonte Springs.Goff-Marcil received 16,458 votes, or 56 percent of the district.The attorney and former vice mayor of Maitland netted endorsements from the Florida Education Association teacher’s union and Ruth’s List in her campaign. In her first term, Goff-Marcil fought against Republican-led legislative encroachments on environmental protections.Her opponent, Bob Cortes (R-Longwood), lost the District 30 seat to Goff-Marcil in 2018. In his bid to win back the seat he held from 2014-2108 he was endorsed by Florida Right to Life and the Central Florida Hotel and Lodging Association.