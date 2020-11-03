Tuesday, November 3, 2020
Election 2020: Amy Mercado is Orange County's new Property Appraiser
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Nov 3, 2020 at 8:07 PM
click image
-
Photo courtesy Amy Marcado/Facebook
Amy Mercado (D) has won the election for Orange County Property Appraiser.
Mercado, a two-term Democratic state representative, left her District 48 seat to run for appraiser. When she filed in May
, she said, "I am passionate about making the move to serve Orange County at the local level and bringing a fresh perspective to the Property Appraiser's Office."
Mercado ran unopposed in the general election on Tuesday, after winning the Democratic primary in August. According to the Orange County Supervisor of Elections, she received 502,560 votes, or 96 percent.
Her primary win ended current Appraiser Rick Singh's hopes of securing another term in office.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.
Tags: Orange County Property Appraiser, Amy Mercado, Orange County, Florida, Election 2020, General Election, Politics, Florida, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.