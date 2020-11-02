Monday, November 2, 2020
Lyft to offer discounts in Orlando on rides to the polls on Election Day
By Matthew Moyer
on Mon, Nov 2, 2020 at 5:00 AM
Lyft
Photo courtesy Lyft/Facebook
is offering ride discounts to get you, the stalwart Election Day voter, to the polls safely and quickly this Tuesday.
The rideshare giant is giving a 50 percent discount on a ride to the polls using the Election Day promotional code 2020VOTE
This promo code is valid locally from 4 a.m.-11 p.m. on Tuesday only.
“Transportation should never be a barrier to getting to the polls, no matter how you choose to cast your ballot on Election Day – especially for those in underserved areas and those who need it most,” said Lyft exec Anthony Foxx in a press statement.
Find your polling place here
at the Orange County Supervisor of Elections website, and get there tomorrow.
