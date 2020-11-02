HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 2, 2020

Bloggytown

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis fails to acknowledge ACLU's request to declare a day of remembrance for the Ocoee Massacre

Posted By on Mon, Nov 2, 2020 at 2:02 PM

click to enlarge Ocoee resident July Perry was lynched during the Ocoee Massacre of 1920 - PHOTO COURTESY FLORIDA STATE ARCHIVES
  • Photo courtesy Florida State Archives
  • Ocoee resident July Perry was lynched during the Ocoee Massacre of 1920
UPDATE: At 3:42 p.m., the ACLU informed us that they had received a signed proclamation from Gov. DeSantis.

Florida's chapter of the ACLU and the Orange County NAACP sent a formal request to Gov. Ron DeSantis back on Oct. 23 requesting that he declare today – Monday, Nov. 2 – a day of remembrance for the 1920 Ocoee Election Day Massacre. And, as of the time of writing on Monday, that entreaty has been met with silence from the governor.



Today is the centennial of the Ocoee Massacre, the largest and most horrific outbreak of Election Day violence in the United States. And it happened right here in Central Florida. Black residents of Ocoee were terrorized, attacked and murdered by a white mob for simply trying to exercise their right to vote. The ACLU and NAACP chapters asked the governor to acknowledge this chapter in our state's history – to no avail.

The letter began with praise for the recent bipartisan passage of HB 1213 in the Florida Legislature and the governor's signing of this bill – pushed through largely by state Sen. Randolph Bracy, D-Ocoee – that would ensure that the events of the Ocoee Massacre are taught in Florida schools.

The letter made the case for the symbolic importance of DeSantis issuing a statewide proclamation recognizing the victims of that violent night: “A Proclamation honoring the lives lost in the 1920 Election Day Massacre will acknowledge Florida’s past role in one of the worst election day racial violence incidents in the country and will demonstrate the state’s present commitment to ensuring that this will never happen again."

The ACLU/NAACP appeal even included a draft of such a proclamation, closing with this key passage:

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Ron DeSantis, Governor of the State of Florida, do hereby declare November 2nd shall be a day of remembrance that honors the Black residents of Ocoee, Florida who were killed and had their property destroyed because they tried to exercise their fundamental right to vote.

There was no response.

Reached for a comment on Monday morning, the ACLU of Florida told Orlando Weekly: "We're hopeful that Gov. DeSantis will acknowledge these tragic, horrific events. We can't imagine that he would not want this tragedy to be memorialized and never forgotten."

Meanwhile, closer to home, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer did issue just such a proclamation of remembrance on Sunday, saying on Twitter: "100 years ago this week, Black residents in West Orange County faced terror after simply trying to vote. We've proclaimed a week of remembrance for the victims of the Ocoee Massacre because it's important for us all to learn about this horrific part of our region's history."

Dyer, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and city commissioners attended the "Descendants of the Ocoee Massacre: Honoring Their Ancestors" remembrance outside the Orange County Regional History Center to recognize the victims of the Ocoee Massacre on Monday morning.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida must allow returning felons registered to vote to cast regular ballots, not provisional, rules judge Read More

  2. Remembering the GraveMaster, all too briefly Orlando's answer to Elvira Read More

  3. More than 54 percent of all Florida voters have already cast their ballots Read More

  4. Get $5 burgers all over Orlando during Burger Week, Nov. 4 through Nov. 18 Read More

  5. Orlando Weekly Voting Guide 2020: Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor races Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 27, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation