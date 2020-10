Orlando DJ BMF to soundtrack Halloween night at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Photo courtesy the artist

Veteran Orlando DJ Greg "BMF" Lentz is returning to Will's Pub to lay down some seasonal sounds on Halloween night, and it won't just be at his usual haunt of Lil Indies, it'll be the whole Will's complex.Expect some deep dives into lost Halloween and spooky songcraft as befits a lifetime crate-digger. And anywhere there's a screen around you, BMF is sure to have a video artifact cued up, too.You can hear BMF get spooky at Will's, Lil Indies, and Dirty Laundry (outdoors) on Halloween night starting at 10 p.m. For those a bit too nervous to hit the town, BMF promises to attempt to get a Twitch stream of the event sorted.The organizers of the event have stated that this is not a dance party, so stay in your seats. And since this is the night for masks anyway, wear yours.