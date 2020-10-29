HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 29, 2020

The Heard

Orlando DJ BMF to soundtrack Halloween night at Will's Pub

Posted By on Thu, Oct 29, 2020 at 11:48 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY THE ARTIST
  • Photo courtesy the artist
Veteran Orlando DJ Greg "BMF" Lentz is returning to Will's Pub to lay down some seasonal sounds on Halloween night, and it won't just be at his usual haunt of Lil Indies, it'll be the whole Will's complex.

Expect some deep dives into lost Halloween and spooky songcraft as befits a lifetime crate-digger. And anywhere there's a screen around you, BMF is sure to have a video artifact cued up, too.



You can hear BMF get spooky at Will's, Lil Indies, and Dirty Laundry (outdoors) on Halloween night starting at 10 p.m. For those a bit too nervous to hit the town, BMF promises to attempt to get a Twitch stream of the event sorted.

The organizers of the event have stated that this is not a dance party, so stay in your seats. And since this is the night for masks anyway, wear yours.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Iconic Orlando LGBTQ+ club Parliament House to close after one last weekend Read More

  2. Get $5 burgers all over Orlando during Burger Week, Nov. 4 through Nov. 18 Read More

  3. DeSantis supports lifting travel restrictions so U.K., Brazilian tourists can return to Central Florida Read More

  4. Brightline looks to have Tampa-Orlando high-speed rail route complete by 2025 Read More

  5. This Halloween night, open alcohol will be permitted on some downtown Orlando streets Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 27, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation