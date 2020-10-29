Thursday, October 29, 2020
Orlando DJ BMF to soundtrack Halloween night at Will's Pub
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Oct 29, 2020 at 11:48 AM
click to enlarge
-
Photo courtesy the artist
Veteran Orlando DJ Greg "BMF" Lentz is returning to Will's Pub to lay down some seasonal sounds on Halloween night, and it won't just be at his usual haunt of Lil Indies, it'll be the whole Will's complex.
Expect some deep dives into lost Halloween and spooky songcraft as befits a lifetime crate-digger. And anywhere there's a screen around you, BMF is sure to have a video artifact cued up, too.
You can hear BMF get spooky at Will's, Lil Indies, and Dirty Laundry (outdoors) on Halloween night
starting at 10 p.m. For those a bit too nervous to hit the town, BMF promises to attempt to get a Twitch stream
of the event sorted.
The organizers of the event have stated that this is not a dance party, so stay in your seats. And since this is the night for masks anyway, wear yours.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.
Tags: BMF, DJ, Music, Orlando, Will's Pub, Halloween, 2020, Records, Spin, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.