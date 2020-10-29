Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

click to enlarge Photo via Magic 107.7

If the state of the nation isn't reason enough to head to the polls this year, Winter Park's New Standard just gave you one more reason to show up on election day. – LINK After 45 years of revelry, Orlando's famed Parliament House is closing its doors permanently on Monday and here's why. – LINK

Oh, and have we mentioned you can drink on the streets of Orlando this weekend? You can and it's all in the name of a safe Halloween. – LINK

In the name of saving tourism, Florida's Governor, Ron DeSantis, is encouraging the lifting of travel restrictions for people from the U.K.

— LINK