Thursday, October 29, 2020

Downtown Orlando's Kitty Beautiful cat café celebrates first anniversary on Friday

Posted By on Thu, Oct 29, 2020 at 10:45 AM

click image Meet Bongo - PHOTO COURTESY THE KITTY BEAUTIFUL/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy the Kitty Beautiful/Facebook
  • Meet Bongo
Downtown Orlando's cat café the Kitty Beautiful has luckily weathered the economic storm of the coronavirus pandemic and, even better, will be celebrating their first anniversary this week.

The Kitty Beautiful's business model is simple but effective. It's got a full menu where you can grab coffee, teas, juices or pastries and settle in to relax for a bit, just like any other spot. But the real attraction is that you can pay a small cover charge, take that coffee and hang out in a separate room with a group of 13 cute (and adoptable) kitties.



At the moment, the Kitty Beautiful is operating at limited capacity and asking that you wear a mask, but reservations are available if you're jonesing for a shot of pure feline joy. (Or they may just ignore you for a good chunk of it and idly clean themselves, but hey ... cats.)

The Kitty Beautiful's low-key anniversary celebration is on Friday afternoon and includes merchandise discounts, raffles, and 20 percent off all "cat time packages" and memberships.


