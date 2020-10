Orlando Philharmonic moves November's annual Young People's Concert online

click image Photo courtesy Orlando Phil/Facebook

The Orlando Philharmonic is moving their annual Young People’s Concert – set for November – fully online due to safety concerns, but they are making the best of it.Fittingly dubbed "Where In the World Is OPO?" the concert – usually performed at Bob Carr in front of thousands of Central Florida elementary school students – was instead filmed in stages at Addition Financial Arena at UCF, the Plaza Live, and Harriett’s Orlando Ballet Centre.The performance will feature musicians from the Phil, Orlando Ballet dancers, and vocalists from Opera Orlando. The program features pieces from composers like Mozart, Tchaikovsky and John "Star War" Williams.Additional interactive elements will be inserted into the proceedings to draw young viewers in on the action. (Spitballing here, but we're guessing a few Carmen SanDiego riffs.)“Since going virtual this year, students and families will see the orchestra, singers, and dancers in ways they never have before!" said Amy Cullen, director of education and community at the Phil.Tickets are $8 and the program is available for streaming for 48 hours, starting Wednesday, Nov. 18.Note: Not-children are welcome to view this virtual concert.