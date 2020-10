Mad Cow Theatre presents spooky virtual show Cow-O-Ween on Friday

click image Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Orlando's Mad Cow Theatre is getting in on the Halloween spirit later this week with Cow-O-Ween, a virtual event with plenty of seasonal surprises for viewers.The free online broadcast on Devil's Night promises live music from the Glitter Conspiracy, a costume contest, accompanying merch ranging from a "creepy cocktail kit" to a " spooky singing telegram " (virtual or in-person because 2020 is scarier than Halloween), and a theatrical performance, of course.The featured show for the evening is the all-newwhich takes place at the end of the world, perhaps a little bit too on-the-nose. But it promises some spooky laughs.“This is a funny, crazy show,” said Mad Cow Theatre Executive Director Mitzi Maxwell in a press statement. “We think Halloween is the perfect time for it, especially during such an unusual October.” Cow-O-Ween happens on your screen this Friday, Oct. 30, at 7 p.m. Grab your tickets here