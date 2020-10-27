HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Mad Cow Theatre presents spooky virtual show Cow-O-Ween on Friday

Posted By on Tue, Oct 27, 2020 at 11:25 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
Orlando's Mad Cow Theatre is getting in on the Halloween spirit later this week with Cow-O-Ween, a virtual event with plenty of seasonal surprises for viewers.

The free online broadcast on Devil's Night promises live music from the Glitter Conspiracy, a costume contest, accompanying merch ranging from a "creepy cocktail kit" to a "spooky singing telegram" (virtual or in-person because 2020 is scarier than Halloween), and a theatrical performance, of course.



The featured show for the evening is the all-new 10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse, which takes place at the end of the world, perhaps a little bit too on-the-nose. But it promises some spooky laughs.

“This is a funny, crazy show,” said Mad Cow Theatre Executive Director Mitzi Maxwell in a press statement. “We think Halloween is the perfect time for it, especially during such an unusual October.”

Cow-O-Ween happens on your screen this Friday, Oct. 30, at 7 p.m. Grab your tickets here.


Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

