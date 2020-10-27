HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Heard

Tuesday, October 27, 2020

The Heard

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020

Posted By on Tue, Oct 27, 2020 at 5:54 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MAGIC 107.7
  • Photo via Magic 107.7

Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

With families scrambling to rewrite holiday traditions in our new Covid world, Gov. DeSantis has relaxed statewide rules regarding nursing homes. – LINK



ABC Fine Wine & Spirits will now bring the party to you, the same day you order it! Can we get a "cheers"? – LINK

Orlando's Credo Coffee is giving us one more reason to do our civic duty. Cast your ballot on election day and collect a free cup of brew at any of Credo's downtown locations. – LINK

Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.



