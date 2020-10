Central Florida 7-Eleven stores to offer BOoGo pizza pie deals for Halloween

click image Photo courtesy 7-Eleven/Faceboo

Orlando-area 7-Eleven stores are going in on the "treat" side of the time-honored trick vs. treat equation with BOGO pizza just in time for Halloween.On Oct. 30 and 31, participating 7-Eleven locations will offer up a two-for-one pizza pie deal to both celebrate Halloween – fun fact: one of their busiest pizza-slinging days – and cap off National Pizza Month. (A month, incidentally, that began with the convenience store chain giving away whole pizzas.)The promotion is available for in-person, pickup or delivery for 7Rewards members, or through the 7NOW delivery app. Buy one pizza, and be "treated" to another entire pizza for free.These phantom pies are available in cheese, pepperoni, and extreme meat (sounds suitably scary) varieties.The 7NOW app can be found on the company's website here