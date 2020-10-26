HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Monday, October 26, 2020

Central Florida 7-Eleven stores to offer BOoGo pizza pie deals for Halloween

Posted By on Mon, Oct 26, 2020 at 11:36 AM

click image 7-Eleven's social media is pretty intense - PHOTO COURTESY 7-ELEVEN/FACEBOO
  • Photo courtesy 7-Eleven/Faceboo
  • 7-Eleven's social media is pretty intense
Orlando-area 7-Eleven stores are going in on the "treat" side of the time-honored trick vs. treat equation with BOGO pizza just in time for Halloween.

On Oct. 30 and 31, participating 7-Eleven locations will offer up a two-for-one pizza pie deal to both celebrate Halloween – fun fact: one of their busiest pizza-slinging days – and cap off National Pizza Month. (A month, incidentally, that began with the convenience store chain giving away whole pizzas.)



The promotion is available for in-person, pickup or delivery for 7Rewards members, or through the 7NOW delivery app. Buy one pizza, and be "treated" to another entire pizza for free.

These phantom pies are available in cheese, pepperoni, and extreme meat (that sounds suitably scary) varieties.

The 7NOW app can be found on the company's website here.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

