Monday, October 26, 2020

Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts to begin hosting in-person shows in November

Posted By on Mon, Oct 26, 2020 at 10:44 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY BOBBY KOELBLE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Bobby Koelble/Facebook
Joining venues like Will's Pub and the Timucua Arts Foundation House in taking tentative steps back toward regular concert programming, the Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts will begin holding in-person events towards the end of November.

Kicking off a list of shows going through December will be a Blue Bamboo regular: jazz guitarist – and onetime metal legend – Bobby Koelble playing in a trio format.



The schedule released so far is mostly weekend shows, and it's full of familiar local faces. Ticketing information can be found here. And of course, shows will be at limited audience capacity.

Friday, Nov. 20: Bobby Koelble Trio
Saturday, Nov. 21: '80s Mixtape Mayhem
Friday, Nov. 27: Dan Jordan Quartet
Saturday, Nov. 28: Mark Dawson
Sunday, Nov. 29: Greg Parnell Trio
Friday, Dec. 4: Jeff Rupert Quartet
Saturday, Dec. 5: Jack Graham
Friday, Dec. 11: Cortez and Friends
Friday, Dec. 18: Carol Stein
Saturday, Dec. 19: Charlyce Simmons
Sunday, Dec. 20: Cortez & Koelble

The Blue Bamboo has kept busy in the months since closing their doors in late March with broadcasts of past notable live sets through their website, as well as keeping the stage occupied as part of their First Takes performance/interview show that debuted in September.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe

