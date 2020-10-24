HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Saturday, October 24, 2020

Bloggytown

Orlando Weekly Voting Guide 2020: Vote yes on these Orange County Charter Amendments

Posted By on Sat, Oct 24, 2020 at 4:01 PM

click to enlarge Split Oak - PHOTO COURTESY FWC
  • Photo courtesy FWC
  • Split Oak

You can read the full text of the proposed county charter amendments on your sample ballot or at this Orange County link. It turns out all three are worthwhile additions to our county's local governing charter.

Related Orlando Weekly's 2020 General Election Guide: Your guide to making a difference in 2020
Orlando Weekly's 2020 General Election Guide
Your guide to making a difference in 2020
By Orlando Weekly Editors
News

Proposed County Charter Amendment Question No.1:
Prohibiting Pollution of the Wekiva River, Econlockhatchee River and all other waters of Orange County
If corporations can have rights like people, why not give legal standing to our natural resources, which have otherwise had unequal protection?
— YES
Proposed County Charter Amendment Question No.2:
Protecting Split Oak Forest by Restricting Board of County Commissioners' Amendment of Restrictions and Covenants
It would restrict the Board of Orange County Commissioners' ability to amend, modify, or revoke restrictions and covenants involving the Split Oak Forest.
— YES

Proposed County Charter Amendment Question No.3:
Suspending time for Gathering Petition Signatures during Mandatory Reviews and Setting Deadline for 1% Notification
Expands signature periods for citizens to make changes to the county charter. Anything that helps increase participatory democracy gets a nod from us.
— YES


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando Weekly Voting Guide 2020: Here are the judges on your Orange County ballot Read More

  2. Orlando Weekly Voting Guide 2020: Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor races Read More

  3. Timber Creek High School closes campus after coronavirus spike linked to Sweet 16 party Read More

  4. Florida Dems hope for a boost from Puerto Rican voters – but they shouldn't assume all Boricuas will vote blue Read More

  5. Is Brit dance DJ Paul Oakenfold really playing a show in Orlando next month? Looks like it Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 21, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation