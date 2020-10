Orlando Weekly Voting Guide 2020: Vote yes on these Orange County Charter Amendments

click to enlarge Photo courtesy FWC

Split Oak

You can read the full text of the proposed county charter amendments on your sample ballot or at this Orange County link . It turns out all three are worthwhile additions to our county's local governing charter.If corporations can have rights like people, why not give legal standing to our natural resources, which have otherwise had unequal protection?It would restrict the Board of Orange County Commissioners' ability to amend, modify, or revoke restrictions and covenants involving the Split Oak Forest.Expands signature periods for citizens to make changes to the county charter. Anything that helps increase participatory democracy gets a nod from us.