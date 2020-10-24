Saturday, October 24, 2020
Orlando Weekly Voting Guide 2020: Vote yes on these Orange County Charter Amendments
You can read the full text of the proposed county charter amendments
on your sample ballot or at this Orange County link
. It turns out all three are worthwhile additions to our county's local governing charter.
Proposed County Charter Amendment Question No.1:
Prohibiting Pollution of the Wekiva River, Econlockhatchee River and all other waters of Orange County
If corporations can have rights like people, why not give legal standing to our natural resources, which have otherwise had unequal protection?
— YES
Proposed County Charter Amendment Question No.2:
Protecting Split Oak Forest by Restricting Board of County Commissioners' Amendment of Restrictions and Covenants
It would restrict the Board of Orange County Commissioners' ability to amend, modify, or revoke restrictions and covenants involving the Split Oak Forest.
— YES
Proposed County Charter Amendment Question No.3:
Suspending time for Gathering Petition Signatures during Mandatory Reviews and Setting Deadline for 1% Notification
Expands signature periods for citizens to make changes to the county charter. Anything that helps increase participatory democracy gets a nod from us.
— YES
