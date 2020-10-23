Friday, October 23, 2020
Petition circulates online to allow Milk District businesses to use Festival Park's parking
By Matthew Moyer
on Fri, Oct 23, 2020 at 10:50 AM
Photo courtesy the Milk District/Facebook
A change.org petition
started circulating on the varied social medias Thursday night, imploring Orlando's powers-that-be to allow those wanting to take in the sights and sounds of the Milk District the ability to use nearby Festival Park's parking area, instead of continually clogging the residential roads behind Robinson.
As of Friday morning, "Petition to City of Orlando: Allow Milk District businesses to use Festival Park Parking
" has already gathered 254 virtual signatures, with a goal of 500 total.
With the endgame of allowing "the businesses within the Milk District to use the Festival Park Parking lot for Milk District patrons," the idea sounds like a win for Milk District businesses and area residents.
This writer has certainly cruised guiltily up and down those narrow neighborhood roads looking for a tiny scrap of street parking.
Sign – or read the fine print on – the petition here
.
