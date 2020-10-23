HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Friday, October 23, 2020

Orlando Weekly Voting Guide 2020: Meet the incumbent state senators and their challengers in Orange County's Districts 11, 13 and 15

Posted By on Fri, Oct 23, 2020 at 10:52 AM

Orange County has three Florida Senators, representing Districts 11, 13, and 15, all of them Democrats. State senators serve four-year terms, and are term-limited to eight years — the better to ensure lobbyists and political parties can replace them, rather than letting the citizens keep senators they like. Oh, Florida!

Florida Senate District 11

click to enlarge Florida Sen. Randolph Bracy III - PHOTO VIA RANDOLPH BRACY III FOR FLORIDA SENATE
  • Photo via Randolph Bracy III for Florida Senate
  • Florida Sen. Randolph Bracy III
Randolph Bracy – Democrat, Orlando (Incumbent)
Occupation: One-term Florida state senator, business owner
Legislative priorities if re-elected include fixing Florida’s broken unemployment system, reforming the criminal justice system, expanding Medicaid
Serves on the Appropriations Subcommittee on Criminal and Civil Justice as Vice Chair



Joshua Eli Adams (Republican, Orlando)
Occupation: Attorney
Anti-gun control, anti-abortion and anti-hairstyles being a “civil right”
Ready to “defend First Amendment speech rights against those in academia, media and politics who seek to silence conservatives”
"Do not allow sanctuary cities in Florida"
"Refocus commitment to short and long term institutionalization of those suffering Habitual Homelessness, Drunkenness, Substance Abuse, Mental Illness, and other Violent Sycosis" [sic]
"Defend Florida’s coastline through beach restoration and flood mitigation."

Florida Senate District 13

click to enlarge State Sen. Linda Stewart, D-Orlando - PHOTO VIA NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA
  • Photo via News Service of Florida
  • State Sen. Linda Stewart, D-Orlando
Linda Stewart – Democrat, Orlando (Incumbent)
Occupation: State senator, former state representative
Long record of service to her district
Serves on committees for Appropriations, Commerce and Tourism, and Infrastructure and Security

Josh Anderson – Republican, Orlando
Occupation: Pyrotechnician
First-time candidate, mentored by Longwood mayor Matt Morgan
Moderate Republican balancing fiscal conservatism with environmental concerns, criminal justice reforms and the need to revamp Florida’s unemployment system

Florida Senate District 15

click to enlarge Florida Sen. Vic Torres - PHOTO VIA VIC TORRES FOR FLORIDA SENATE
  • Photo via Vic Torres for Florida Senate
  • Florida Sen. Vic Torres
Victor M. Torres Jr. – Democrat, Orlando (Incumbent)
Occupation: State senator
Will be term-limited out in 2024
Serves on committees for Education, Transportation & Economic Development Appropriations Subcommittee
Strong ties to organized labor and workers’ rights issues
Priorities include expanding Medicaid, overhauling Florida’s unemployment system, raising the minimum wage

'Candidate is dressed like superhero in illustration on website' - IMAGE VIA MIKE JAMES WEBSITE
  • image via Mike James website
  • 'Candidate is dressed like superhero in illustration on website'

Mike James – NPA, Kissimmee
Occupation: Diesel truck and trailer repair, first-time candidate
“Fight socialism at every corner”
Candidate is dressed like superhero in illustration on website

Louis T. Minnis Jr. – Republican, Gotha
Occupation: Retired sheriff's deputy
Minnis supports restrictions on abortions.
"Everyone, including our black and hispanic citizens deserve equal protection under the law related to our criminal justice system, including law enforcement. After serving 21 years of service as an black law enforcement deputy for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Orlando, Florida – Lou Minnis developed an understanding on both sides."



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

