Orlando Weekly Voting Guide 2020: Meet the incumbent state senators and their challengers in Orange County's Districts 11, 13 and 15

Florida Senate District 11

click to enlarge Photo via Randolph Bracy III for Florida Senate

Florida Sen. Randolph Bracy III

Florida Senate District 13

click to enlarge Photo via News Service of Florida

State Sen. Linda Stewart, D-Orlando

Florida Senate District 15

click to enlarge Photo via Vic Torres for Florida Senate

Florida Sen. Vic Torres

image via Mike James website

'Candidate is dressed like superhero in illustration on website'

Orange County has three Florida Senators, representing Districts 11, 13, and 15, all of them Democrats. State senators serve four-year terms, and are term-limited to eight years — the better to ensure lobbyists and political parties can replace them, rather than letting the citizens keep senators they like. Oh, Florida!Occupation: One-term Florida state senator, business ownerLegislative priorities if re-elected include fixing Florida’s broken unemployment system, reforming the criminal justice system, expanding MedicaidServes on the Appropriations Subcommittee on Criminal and Civil Justice as Vice ChairOccupation: AttorneyAnti-gun control, anti-abortion and anti-hairstyles being a “civil right”Ready to “defend First Amendment speech rights against those in academia, media and politics who seek to silence conservatives”"Do not allow sanctuary cities in Florida""Refocus commitment to short and long term institutionalization of those suffering Habitual Homelessness, Drunkenness, Substance Abuse, Mental Illness, and other Violent Sycosis" [sic]"Defend Florida’s coastline through beach restoration and flood mitigation."Occupation: State senator, former state representativeLong record of service to her districtServes on committees for Appropriations, Commerce and Tourism, and Infrastructure and SecurityOccupation: PyrotechnicianFirst-time candidate, mentored by Longwood mayor Matt MorganModerate Republican balancing fiscal conservatism with environmental concerns, criminal justice reforms and the need to revamp Florida’s unemployment systemOccupation: State senatorWill be term-limited out in 2024Serves on committees for Education, Transportation & Economic Development Appropriations SubcommitteeStrong ties to organized labor and workers’ rights issuesPriorities include expanding Medicaid, overhauling Florida’s unemployment system, raising the minimum wageOccupation: Diesel truck and trailer repair, first-time candidate“Fight socialism at every corner”Candidate is dressed like superhero in illustration on websiteOccupation: Retired sheriff's deputyMinnis supports restrictions on abortions "Everyone, including our black and hispanic citizens deserve equal protection under the law related to our criminal justice system, including law enforcement. After serving 21 years of service as an black law enforcement deputy for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Orlando, Florida – Lou Minnis developed an understanding on both sides."