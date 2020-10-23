Orlando punks Caffiends premiere music video for hyperspeed political anthem 'Rise of Thrashism'

Photo by Robert Mroczkowski, courtesy Caffiends/Facebook
Exquisitely-named Orlando punks Caffiends this week premiered a timely new music video for political anthem "Rise of Thrashism." And it's a really satisfying call-back to bands like Dead Kennedys and Government Issue, with no punches pulled.
"Rise of Thrashism" crams a hell of a lot into its one-minute (!) of running time: hyperspeed hardcore with an 8-second breakdown at the end, clips of white-nationalists getting trounced, lyrics that unequivocally gives an "f-you" to Trump, QAnon, neo-confederates, the aforementioned white nationalists, the lot.
Watch the cleip for Caffiends' "Rise of Thrashism" below. Caffiends' new album Kopophobia will be out in December …
