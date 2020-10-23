HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Friday, October 23, 2020

Orlando punks Caffiends premiere music video for hyperspeed political anthem 'Rise of Thrashism'

Posted By on Fri, Oct 23, 2020 at 2:07 PM

click image PHOTO BY ROBERT MROCZKOWSKI, COURTESY CAFFIENDS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo by Robert Mroczkowski, courtesy Caffiends/Facebook
Exquisitely-named Orlando punks Caffiends this week premiered a timely new music video for political anthem "Rise of Thrashism." And it's a really satisfying call-back to bands like Dead Kennedys and Government Issue, with no punches pulled.

"Rise of Thrashism" crams a hell of a lot into its one-minute (!) of running time: hyperspeed hardcore with an 8-second breakdown at the end, clips of white-nationalists getting trounced, lyrics that unequivocally gives an "f-you" to Trump, QAnon, neo-confederates, the aforementioned white nationalists, the lot.



Watch the cleip for Caffiends' "Rise of Thrashism" below. Caffiends' new album Kopophobia will be out in December …


Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

