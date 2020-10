Is Brit dance DJ Paul Oakenfold really playing a show in Orlando next month? Looks like it

click image Photo courtesy Paul Oakenfold/Facebook

Paul Oakenfold predicting 2020 moods back in 2017

British dance music titan Paul Oakenfold is coming to Orlando to play an outdoor show next month. Not in 2021, but 2020. Yes, in case you're wondering, it did feel surreal to type that sentence.It's not some canceled event from pre-COVID times that the promoter forgot to take down. On Saturday, Nov. 14, at 8 p.m. Oakenfold will indeed be headlining downtown's Ace Cafe on a bill with openers Carlos Mendoza and Volkmann & Engels.The last big show on the Ace Cafe property was a drive-in rave featuring Magic Mike over the summer. This one will be car-free but also outdoors, taking place on the Ace Cafe Concert Field on Livingston, a "full-scale astroturf concert field."It's not altogether clear if this show is part of a bigger U.S. tour for Oakenfold (and, honestly, how that's even possible right now) or just a fly-in event. A dive through Facebook turns up one other North American show for the marquee DJ in November, a set at the drive-in Park N' Rave event Dreamstate , all the way across the country in California, a few days after Orlando.This is an outdoor show, and it's going down rain or shine, according to promoters. Grab tickets here. Earlybird tickets were sold out within a day of the event's announcement.There is no information about any restrictions on audience capacity or safety measures in place on the event or ticket pages as of this writing.And on the aforementioned Facebook event page, someone already asked the million-dollar question