Taste of Epcot International Festival of the Arts dates set for early 2021

The dates for the Taste of Epcot International Festival of the Arts for 2021 were released via a post on the Disney Parks Blog on Wednesday, and it's happening bright and early in the new year.The rebranded and revamped festival formerly known as the Epcot International Festival of the Arts will run from Jan. 8-Feb. 22, 2021.Beyond the dates, details were scarce, though attendees were promised15 "Food Studios" offering up tasty "culinary art," marketplaces with artwork from Disney and other invited artists for eyeing and buying, a collaborative paint-by-numbers (oh my!) mural open to anyone wanting to pick up a brush, live art, sets from Mariachi Cobre and the JAMMitors , an "artful scavenger hunt for Figment the dragon, and of course … merch aplenty exclusive to the fest.readers lobbed kudos at the International Festival of the Arts this year, when they voted it the " Best Arts Event or Art Festival " in our 2020 Best of Orlando issue.