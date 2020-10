Shawty the Comedian headlines in Orlando over Thanksgiving weekend

click image Photo courtesy Dream City/Eventbrite

Stand-up comedy in Orlando rebounded much more quickly than other live entertainment options, with both locals and even out-of-town acts hitting stages in the city over the course of the last few months. And now comes word that during the long Thanksgiving weekend,stalwart Shawty the Comedian will headline a show in the City Beautiful.Hosted by newer venue Dream City Improv on West Colonial, the event is billed as a Black Friday (!!) event, with opening sets from Desmond Atkins and Derrius Boston, and hosting duties fulfilled by Vincent Taylor.Besides fearsome improv chops honed on theset, appearances onand, and co-hosting duties on syndicated radio show , Shawty also released a financial self-help book in September titledShawty the Comedian headlines the Dream City Improv on Friday, Nov. 27 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here. The venue is complying with CDC guidelines so capacity will be limited.