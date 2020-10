Orlando Weekly Voting Guide 2020: Orange-Osceola State Attorney, 9th Judicial Circuit

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Monique Worrell campaign

This race was essentially decided in the Aug. 18 primary, when Monique Worrell defeated fellow Democrats Deborah Barra, Ryan Williams and Belvin Perry Jr.Worrell ( Democrat, Winter Garden ) is chief legal officer at Reform Alliance, and former director of the Conviction Integrity Unit at the state attorney's office. Her campaign promises to end the incarceration of people "who are not a threat to the physical safety of others," reduce mass incarceration and end excessive sentencing. She also wants to reform the cash bail system. Other goals: "limit the number of requirements so that probation terms are focused on a single goal designed to promote rehabilitation and community safety," "limit the direct filing of children into the adult criminal justice system" and "remove any incentive the police have to engage in serious misconduct by holding those who do so accountable."Her challenger on the ballot, Jose Torroella ( No Party Affiliation, Orlando ) is a lawyer and self-described “law and order” conservative. He is endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police and the Florida State Lodge.