Thursday, October 22, 2020
Orlando Weekly Voting Guide 2020: Orange-Osceola State Attorney, 9th Judicial Circuit
click to enlarge
-
Photo courtesy Monique Worrell campaign
This race was essentially decided in the Aug. 18 primary, when Monique Worrell defeated fellow Democrats Deborah Barra, Ryan Williams and Belvin Perry Jr.
Worrell (Democrat, Winter Garden
) is chief legal officer at Reform Alliance, and former director of the Conviction Integrity Unit at the state attorney's office. Her campaign promises to end the incarceration of people "who are not a threat to the physical safety of others," reduce mass incarceration and end excessive sentencing. She also wants to reform the cash bail system. Other goals: "limit the number of requirements so that probation terms are focused on a single goal designed to promote rehabilitation and community safety," "limit the direct filing of children into the adult criminal justice system" and "remove any incentive the police have to engage in serious misconduct by holding those who do so accountable."
Her challenger on the ballot, Jose Torroella (No Party Affiliation, Orlando
) is a lawyer and self-described “law and order” conservative. He is endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police and the Florida State Lodge.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.
Tags: election 2020, Florida, voting, state attorney, 9th Judicial Circuit, Osceola County, Orange County, ballot, early voting, vote by mail, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.