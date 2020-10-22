Orlando Weekly Voting Guide 2020: Meet the incumbents and challengers in Florida's Congressional Districts 7, 8, 9 and 10

Representative in U.S. Congress

Occupation: Two-term

"Darren will fight to protect Medicare, Social Security, Medicaid, the rights of women, and long-term job growth."





It would be very easy for us to simply list endorsements. But instead, we think you can make your own mind up — so we've listed a little information about each candidate, along with links to their websites. Happy voting!Floridians have two U.S. Senators who serve six-year terms, but neither Sen. Marco Rubio nor Sen. Rick Scott are up for re-election in 2020. You'll get to stick it to Rubio in two years (he will probably just win again), and Scott will likely run for president in 2024 (yikes).Your members of Congress, however, run every two years, without term limits. Orange County is home to four congressional districts: Districts 7, 8, 9 and 10.Occupation: Two-term U.S. congresswoman, Rollins College faculty memberEndorsed by both Mayor Jerry Demings and Mayor Buddy DyerServes on the House Ways and Means CommitteeModerate Democrat, member of “Blue Dog Coalition”Occupation: BusinessmanDescribes himself as a conservative since the age of 8Campaign site describes political ideology as “Independent American Reformeer” [sic]:Cut Federal Government 60 percent by 2040, Border Security, Protection of the Unborn."Occupation: Doctor of radiologySupport for President Trump, "whether it's lowering our taxes, strong national security or working to stop illegal immigration, gun rights, stand with law enforcement and strive to advocate, pro-life."Endorsed by Sen. Ted CruzOccupation: Six-term congressman, former state representative and former state senatorEndorsed by President TrumpServes on the Financial Services Committee"Bill is a consistent opponent of wasteful government spending and is a cosponsor of a constitutional amendment requiring Congress to pass a balanced budget."Occupation: Engineer and scientistVeteran and "Second Amendment Democrat"Supports universal healthcare, more COVID stimulus, abortion rights, term limits"The right to possess firearms should not be removed, but it needs to be regulated. The first step is to have fewer people enter the criminal justice system in the first place by increasing funding for housing, education, and healthcare."U.S. congressman and attorneyTwo-term U.S. congressman and attorneyServes on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce and the House Committee on Natural ResourcesSuccessfully pushed through a bill to get Pulse recognized as a national memorialOccupation: Retired U.S. Army First Class Sergeant, Walt Disney World guest relationsSelf-described Christian conservative"Veterans Affairs needs reform, eliminate job-killing regulations, pursue American energy independence, dismantle radical Islamist networks, strengthening our nation’s borders by finishing the wall, improving border surveillance, and eliminating illegal immigration 'incentives,' repeal Obamacare’s disastrous regulations, and expand quality, market-driven healthcare."Occupation: Two-term U.S. congresswoman, former Orlando Police chiefGrabbed the national spotlight as an impeachment manager for proceedings against President TrumpShort-lister for vice president in Joe Biden’s 2020 campaignOccupation: Contract attorney for Lockheed MartinFormer staffer for Sen. Mel Martinez and Sen. George LeMieuxEndorsed by Sen. Marco RubioOpposed to defunding the police, believes "we need to instead reform de-escalation training techniques"Supports "maintaining a private healthcare system"Will "oppose using any public funds to promote or perform abortion or to fund organizations which perform or advocate in favor of abortions"