HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 22, 2020

Bloggytown

Orlando Weekly Voting Guide 2020: Here are the judges on your Orange County ballot

Posted By on Thu, Oct 22, 2020 at 3:23 PM

click to enlarge Vote NO on retaining Justice Carlos G. Muñiz. - IMAGE VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • image via Wikimedia Commons
  • Vote NO on retaining Justice Carlos G. Muñiz.

The one question we are guaranteed to get most around this time of year is: "How should I vote on these judges?" Judge retention seems to be the most mystifying aspect of the ballot, and members of the court are notoriously tight-lipped, so unless a justice breaks very bad – like Kids for Cash-level bad – you probably won't hear anything to help you decide.

That's where the Florida Bar Merit Retention Poll comes in — you can use their resulting scores almost like a scholastic grade scale (90–100% is an A, 80–89% is a B, 70–79% is a C, 60–70% is a D, and 59% or lower is an F). Of course, how much stock you put in lawyers' opinions is your own business.


Justice of the Supreme Court

There are six Florida Supreme Court justices, each serving staggered six-year terms, with a mandatory retirement age of 75. Justices don't face opponents on the ballot, but are retained or dumped by voters. There is only one justice on your November ballot, and whew, he's a doozy.



Shall Justice Carlos G. Muñiz of the Supreme Court be retained in office?

NO

Muñiz, age 51, was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Jan. 22, 2019. Before that he was former Attorney General Pam Bondi's chief of staff. After Bondi took $25,00 from Donald Trump, Muñiz defended the office's decision not to investigate Trump University. On the 2020 Florida Bar Merit Retention Poll, only 63 percent of in-state Bar members with "considerable knowledge" of Muñiz feel he should be retained. Orlando Sentinel's Scott Maxwell delivered a massive takedown of Muñiz on Oct. 4, and it's worth a read.

Fifth District Court of Appeal

None of these judges have done anything to merit strong opposition this year, so vote any way you like; they'll almost certainly all be retained. Below are their 2020 Florida Bar Merit Retention Poll results, taken in August among respondents with "considerable knowledge" of each judge.


Shall Judge Kerry I. Evander of the Fifth District Court of Appeal be retained in office?
Appointed by Jeb Bush in 2006
In-state Bar members with "considerable knowledge" voting to retain: 86 percent

Shall Judge Jamie Grosshans of the Fifth District Court of Appeal be retained in office?
Appointed by Rick Scott on Sept. 14, 2020
Bar members with "considerable knowledge" voting to retain: 66 percent (tied for lowest among the 5th Circuit)
Despite her low score in the Florida Bar Merit Retention Poll, Gov. DeSantis chose to appoint Judge Grosshans to the Florida Supreme Court in September.

Shall Judge John M. Harris of the Fifth District Court of Appeal be retained in office?
Appointed by Rick Scott July 27, 2018
Bar members with "considerable knowledge" voting to retain: 81 percent

Shall Judge Richard B. Orfinger of the Fifth District Court of Appeal be retained in office?
Appointed by Jeb Bush in 2000
Bar members with "considerable knowledge" voting to retain: 87 percent (the highest of the 5th Circuit)

Shall Judge Meredith Sasso of the Fifth District Court of Appeal be retained in office?
Appointed by Rick Scott on Jan. 7, 2019
Bar members with "considerable knowledge" voting to retain: 66 percent (tied for lowest among the 5th Circuit)

Shall Judge F. Rand Wallis of the Fifth District Court of Appeal be retained in office?
Appointed by Rick Scott on May 29, 2013
Bar members with "considerable knowledge" voting to retain: 82 percent


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Universal Orlando cast from 'Bill and Ted's Excellent Halloween Adventure' host virtual reunion to benefit laid-off comrades Read More

  2. Florida Rep. Anna Eskamani goes full Jedi with Star Wars' Mark Hamill in Thursday phone-banking event Read More

  3. Two armed men claiming to be with Trump campaign show up at St. Pete early voting site Read More

  4. Orlando manufacturing company warns employees of layoffs if Trump isn't re-elected Read More

  5. Sour Patch Kids try to save Halloween with 'Reverse Trick-or-Treat' candy contest in Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 21, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation