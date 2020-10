Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020

click to enlarge Photo via Magic 107.7

Wolfgang Puck Express at Disney Springs has stopped serving and it appears it may not reopen. – LINK This is huge, however!! Just a year away from celebrating their 50th anniversary, Disney announces it's getting its own license plate. – LINK Not to be outdone, Legoland is celebrating its tenth anniversary next year and is already showing off ambitious plans and offering great deals to Florida residents. – LINK Florida has been a hotbed of political activity. It seems every candidate, and their family, are sweeping through shaking hands and kissing babies. The latest visit came from Senator and vice-presidential candidate, Kamala Harris. – LINK