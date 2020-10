Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020

click to enlarge Photo via Magic 107.7

If you haven't checked out the Titanic Exhibit on International Drive in Orlando, you're really missing out. For Halloween, the Titanic is bringing out its spookiest stories. – LINK Set your alarms! Tonight is the night for "Bill & Ted's Excellent Halloween Adventure" reunion on YouTube. – LINK We're still trying to get a group together for this year's special pre-Halloween showing of the Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center. – LINK Okay, turn away if you're afraid. This two-headed snake is not a figment of your imagination. They actually found it right here in Florida – LINK