Wednesday, October 21, 2020

The Gist

WUCF-produced travel show 'Central Florida Roadtrip' scores regional Emmy nomination

Wednesday, October 21, 2020

  Photo courtesy PBS
An episode of the PBS television series Central Florida Roadtrip, produced right here in Orlando, has been nominated for a regional Emmy.

Central Florida Roadrip, an in-house production of Orlando's PBS affiliate WUCF TV, gives the skinny on overlooked local destinations, and the Season 5 episode "Parks of the Past" just got a nod for a Suncoast Regional Emmy.



"Parks of the Past" focuses on the wild, weird and often wondrous theme parks of Central Florida that never quite made it to Disney level, including Silver Springs, Cypress Gardens, Circus World and (the peerless, let's face it) Mystery Fun House.

“The Parks of the Past episode was a lot of fun because we were able to take the audience back to another time and reminisce about the many places our residents visited while growing up," said Roadtrip host Dr. Phil Hoffman in a press statement.

You can watch Central Florida Roadtrip's "Parks of the Past" below and see what all the buzz is about …



