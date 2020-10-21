HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Wednesday, October 21, 2020

'Voices and Conversations' exhibition at Orlando Museum of Art is a must-see gathering of contemporary artists

Posted By on Wed, Oct 21, 2020 at 4:28 PM

click to enlarge Bisa Butler, 'Wangari Maathai', 2020, quilted wax print fabric - PHOTO COURTESY OMA
  • Photo courtesy OMA
  • Bisa Butler, 'Wangari Maathai', 2020, quilted wax print fabric
Currently on display at the Orlando Museum of Art, the group exhibition Voices & Conversations of contemporary American artists involves some heavy (and familiar, to OMA-goers) names with a focus on issues of identity, inclusion, activism and engagement.

Artists represented in Voices include Nick Cave – you’ll get another chance to scope out his Soundsuit – along with Therman Statom, Bisa Butler, Kyle Meyer and Kerry James Marshall.



You’ll see glass installations, woodcuts, and even a quilted portrait by Butler of activist Wangari Maathai (pictured above) that made the cover of Time magazine.

Voices & Conversations will be up at OMA through May 2, 2021 and should not be missed. Book your advance timed ticket here.


Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe

