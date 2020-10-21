Wednesday, October 21, 2020
'Voices and Conversations' exhibition at Orlando Museum of Art is a must-see gathering of contemporary artists
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, Oct 21, 2020 at 4:28 PM
Photo courtesy OMA
Bisa Butler, 'Wangari Maathai', 2020, quilted wax print fabric
Currently on display at the Orlando Museum of Art
, the group exhibition Voices & Conversations
of contemporary American artists involves some heavy (and familiar, to OMA-goers) names with a focus on issues of identity, inclusion, activism and engagement.
Artists represented in Voices
include Nick Cave – you’ll get another chance to scope out his Soundsuit
– along with Therman Statom, Bisa Butler, Kyle Meyer and Kerry James Marshall.
You’ll see glass installations, woodcuts, and even a quilted portrait by Butler of activist Wangari Maathai (pictured above) that made the cover of Time magazine
.
Voices & Conversations
will be up at OMA through May 2, 2021 and should not be missed. Book your advance timed ticket here
.
