'Voices and Conversations' exhibition at Orlando Museum of Art is a must-see gathering of contemporary artists

click to enlarge Photo courtesy OMA

Bisa Butler, 'Wangari Maathai', 2020, quilted wax print fabric

Currently on display at the Orlando Museum of Art , the group exhibitionof contemporary American artists involves some heavy (and familiar, to OMA-goers) names with a focus on issues of identity, inclusion, activism and engagement.Artists represented ininclude Nick Cave – you’ll get another chance to scope out his– along with Therman Statom, Bisa Butler, Kyle Meyer and Kerry James Marshall.You’ll see glass installations, woodcuts, and even a quilted portrait by Butler of activist Wangari Maathai (pictured above) that made the cover of Time magazine will be up at OMA through May 2, 2021 and should not be missed. Book your advance timed ticket here