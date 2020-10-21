HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Heard

Wednesday, October 21, 2020

The Heard

Orlando soul stars the Sh-Booms announce live return with a run of gigs at Sanford's West End Trading Co.

Posted By on Wed, Oct 21, 2020 at 1:43 PM

click image The Sh-Booms - PHOTO COURTESY WEST END/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy West End/Facebook
  • The Sh-Booms
Central Floridian soul-punk armada the Sh-Booms on Wednesday announced their return to the stage in Central Florida for the first time in months, with a November weekend residency planned at Sanford club West End Trading Co.

The Sh-Booms will take the stage four times over the course of two days of gigs at West End. These shows will happen on Friday, Nov. 20 at 6 p.m. and 9:15 p.m., and then on Saturday, Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.



The last time the Sh-Booms graced a local stage was a no-audience livestream at Will's Pub back in May. (OW photographer Jim Leatherman got all the hot pictures, which can be viewed in full here.) The band also did a very loose and raw house performance/video as part of Illegal Mezcal's Musician's Breakfast series.

Since then, of necessity, things have been a little quiet and low-key for a band that are most in their element on a club stage.

click to enlarge The Sh-Booms, streaming from Will's - PHOTO BY JIM LEATHERMAN FOR ORLANDO WEEKLY
  • Photo by Jim Leatherman for Orlando weekly
  • The Sh-Booms, streaming from Will's
This residency also marks the Central Florida live return of itinerant, widescreen Orlando psych-rock project Timothy Eerie as opening act, and the intriguing vibes-corralling of DJ Dirtfoot (Aaron Borowicz of Acoqui and Fatal Flower).

West End Trading Co. has recently started hosting live shows again – with audience capacity pared down and attendees seated – including a Supervillains' residency and a tribute to reggae great Toots Hibbert.

Grab these hot tickets here. Tickets will go fast for this seated show.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

