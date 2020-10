Orlando soul stars the Sh-Booms announce live return with a run of gigs at Sanford's West End Trading Co.

click image Photo courtesy West End/Facebook

The Sh-Booms

click to enlarge Photo by Jim Leatherman for Orlando weekly

The Sh-Booms, streaming from Will's

Central Floridian soul-punk armada the Sh-Booms on Wednesday announced their return to the stage in Central Florida for the first time in months, with a November weekend residency planned at Sanford club West End Trading Co. The Sh-Booms will take the stage four times over the course of two days of gigs at West End. These shows will happen on Friday, Nov. 20 at 6 p.m. and 9:15 p.m., and then on Saturday, Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.The last time the Sh-Booms graced a local stage was a no-audience livestream at Will's Pub back in May. (photographer Jim Leatherman got all the hot pictures, which can be viewed in full here. ) The band also did a very loose and raw house performance/video as part of Illegal Mezcal's Musician's Breakfast series Since then, of necessity, things have been a little quiet and low-key for a band that are most in their element on a club stage.This residency also marks the Central Florida live return of itinerant, widescreen Orlando psych-rock project Timothy Eerie as opening act, and the intriguing vibes-corralling of DJ Dirtfoot (Aaron Borowicz of Acoqui and Fatal Flower).West End Trading Co. has recently started hosting live shows again – with audience capacity pared down and attendees seated – including a Supervillains' residency and a tribute to reggae great Toots Hibbert.Grab these hot tickets here . Tickets will go fast for this seated show.