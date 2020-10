Orlando singer Chloé Hogan secures a Team Gwen spot on NBC's 'The Voice'

click to enlarge Photo by Chris Haston, courtesy NBC

Much like life, reality television will, uh, find a way . And so the 19th season of NBC's singing competitionis off and running, even in the middle of a pandemic. And before you start eyerolling about reality TV, you should know that an Orlandoan made a big impact on the show last night.Orlando'swowed the judges on Tuesday night's preliminary "Blind Audition" episode with an admittedly show-stopping take on Jackie DesShannon's "What the World Needs Now Is Love."Hogan's performance had judge Blake Shelton bopping his head arrhythmically and, more crucially, Gwen Stefani selecting Hogan for "Team Gwen" less than 20 seconds into the song.The 20-year-old Hogan hails from the City Beautiful but currently resides in Nashville and is studying at Belmont University. According to her NBC bio, she is also "currently teaching Black Music in America to kids online," which is pretty goddamn great.Hogan moves on in the competition with a group of 16 other contestants – as a member of the four-strong Team Gwen – heading to the Battle Rounds.Watch Hogan's audition below …