Florida Rep. Anna Eskamani goes full Jedi with Star Wars' Mark Hamill in Thursday phone-banking event

Photo courtesy Anna for Florida/Facebook

Mark Hamill just gave me a GIF of approval and life will never be the same 🤩 https://t.co/6NiXavKAWn — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) October 18, 2020

Go wild with your own "fighting against the Dark Side of the Force" metaphors, because state Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, announced today that she will take part in a virtual phone-banking event on Thursday with no less than Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill.It sure seems more than a little symbolic that the iconicJedi is going all-in on GOTV efforts for the Biden-Harris campaign, though Hamill is outspoken about his progressive views on Twitter, recently calling Mitch McConnell " pure evil " and Trump " unhinged " during his NBC town hall last week.In fact, this unlikely "rebel alliance" (stop us!) seems to have formed from a Twitter exchange between the two last weekend, and here we are today.On Thursday at 3 p.m., Hamill and Eskamani will host an early voting phone bank on behalf of Joe Biden and Democrats all the way down the ticket.To RSVP for this virtual event, head over here