COVID deaths in Florida pass 16,000

With dozens of additional deaths reported each day, more than 16,000 Florida residents have died of COVID-19, according to numbers released Monday by the state Department of Health.Florida reported 54 resident deaths Monday, bringing the total to 16,021. The state also reported 1,707 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 756,727.The largest numbers of resident deaths have occurred in Southeast Florida, where Miami-Dade County has had 3,547, Broward County has had 1,515, and Palm Beach County has had 1,497, the Department of Health numbers show. The next-highest numbers are in Pinellas County, with 801 resident deaths, and Hillsborough County, with 751.Also hard-hit have been nursing homes and assisted living facilities. As of Monday, the state reported 6,496 deaths involving long-term care residents and staff members.