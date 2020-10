Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Monday, Oct. 19, 2020

click to enlarge Photo via Magic 107.7

We love this idea so much and it won't last forever. AMC is offering up some of its locations for just $99 and you can bring up to 19 of your own friends! – LINK If you've been looking for a tasty way to support your favorite local restaurant affected by COVID-19, you'll want to buy tickets to next week's Mask-For-Aid Ball. It looks delicious!! – LINK The world must be getting back to normal. Our favorite local dive bar, Wally's Mills Avenue Liquors, is back open and started pouring for costumers this past weekend. – LINK If you live in the Orlando area and plan on dressing up your pet this year, you might want to head over to Colonialtown the day before Halloween and here's why. – LINK