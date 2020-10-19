HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Heard

Monday, October 19, 2020

The Heard

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Monday, Oct. 19, 2020

Posted By on Mon, Oct 19, 2020 at 10:02 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MAGIC 107.7
  • Photo via Magic 107.7
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

You Can Rent an Entire Movie Theater for Under 100 Bucks!



We love this idea so much and it won't last forever. AMC is offering up some of its locations for just $99 and you can bring up to 19 of your own friends! – LINK

If you've been looking for a tasty way to support your favorite local restaurant affected by COVID-19, you'll want to buy tickets to next week's Mask-For-Aid Ball. It looks delicious!! – LINK

The world must be getting back to normal. Our favorite local dive bar, Wally's Mills Avenue Liquors, is back open and started pouring for costumers this past weekend. – LINK

If you live in the Orlando area and plan on dressing up your pet this year, you might want to head over to Colonialtown the day before Halloween and here's why. – LINK 

Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

